Analysts Anticipate uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 63.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of uCloudlink Group stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,443. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

