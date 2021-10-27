Piper Sandler Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,300.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $696.00.

Tesla stock traded up $19.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,037.86. 38,185,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,475,398. The business has a fifty day moving average of $749.27 and a 200 day moving average of $689.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 540.55, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $1,094.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,198 shares of company stock worth $67,080,269 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

