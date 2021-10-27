Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

ZWS traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,996. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZWS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.