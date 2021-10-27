Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.
ZWS traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,996. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $37.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.
About Zurn Water Solutions
Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.