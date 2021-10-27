Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) to Sell

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BYPLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bodycote presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF remained flat at $$13.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. Bodycote has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $13.00.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

