Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Short Interest Update

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 1,533.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Glanbia to a “hold” rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

GLAPF remained flat at $$15.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. Glanbia has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

