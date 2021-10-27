Analyzing AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) & Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get AcuityAds alerts:

This table compares AcuityAds and Liberty TripAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $78.30 million 4.93 $2.76 million $0.20 31.85 Liberty TripAdvisor $604.00 million 0.39 -$238.00 million N/A N/A

AcuityAds has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds 8.27% 37.91% 21.30% Liberty TripAdvisor -15.20% -4.27% -2.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AcuityAds and Liberty TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 0 3 0 3.00 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

AcuityAds presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 143.33%. Given AcuityAds’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AcuityAds beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform. The Experiences & Dining segment provides information and services for consumers to research, book and experience activities. The company was founded on August 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.