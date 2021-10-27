Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNLGY remained flat at $$12.65 during trading on Wednesday. Hang Lung Group has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

