First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Up 2,275.0% in October

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 2,275.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.36. 348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC owned 16.45% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

