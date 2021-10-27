Zacks: Analysts Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.71. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPBI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 179.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 44,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,031,000 after purchasing an additional 59,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,921. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

