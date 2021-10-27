Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,099 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,786.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,799.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,554.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,508.48 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.12 by $4.87. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,980.28.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

