Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

Shares of CAC stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94. Camden National has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camden National stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Camden National Bank owned about 0.85% of Camden National worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

