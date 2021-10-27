$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.27. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

ADM stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $64.84. The company had a trading volume of 113,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,097. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 181.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after acquiring an additional 462,474 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

