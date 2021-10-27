New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Issues Earnings Results

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,071,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,738. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

