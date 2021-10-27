Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.070-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.530-$0.590 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of EW traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $116.07. 1,782,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,398. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.98. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

