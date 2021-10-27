Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryder System has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Ryder System alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is -859.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ryder System stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 206,653 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Ryder System worth $43,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.