Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

SMMCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

SMMCF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. 1,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

