Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $679.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $679.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $640.08. 1,625,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,754. The firm has a market cap of $304.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $574.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,319 shares of company stock valued at $28,166,246 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

