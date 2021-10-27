Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:STL traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.10. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 27.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 100.0% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 54,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,292 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

