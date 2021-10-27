LINK Market Cap Achieves $859.00 Million (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last week, LINK has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar. LINK has a total market cap of $859.00 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $143.75 or 0.00244400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LINK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00070098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00095663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,799.34 or 0.99971756 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.74 or 0.06747735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINK is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.