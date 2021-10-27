Short Interest in Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Drops By 95.2%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the September 30th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CRECF traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,325. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.52.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Critical Elements Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its projects include Rose lithium-tantalum, Nisk, Arques, Bourier, Caumont, Dumulon, Duval, Lemare, and Valiquette. The company was founded on September 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

