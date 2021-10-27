Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTCMKTS:DECN) Short Interest Down 99.9% in October

Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTCMKTS:DECN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the September 30th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DECN traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 90,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,341. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Decision Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

Get Decision Diagnostics alerts:

About Decision Diagnostics

Decision Diagnostics Corp. engages in prescription and non-prescription diagnostics and home testing products. It provides blood glucose home testing test strips and exciting new concepts for blood testing monitors. The company diagnostics also provides smart phone based electronic medical record applications which allow physicians to carry access and update their patients’ histories, medication data and best care guidelines at the point of care.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Decision Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decision Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.