MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.590-$3.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $735.59 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKSI. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.90. The company had a trading volume of 536,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,338. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.35. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

