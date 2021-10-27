FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.72. 44,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,899. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.71. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. FirstService has a 1-year low of $126.13 and a 1-year high of $202.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FirstService stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of FirstService worth $21,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSV. TD Securities raised their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

