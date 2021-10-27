Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.66%.

Shares of ACU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.40. 2,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,376. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $128.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $210,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,804.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,108 shares of company stock worth $377,508 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acme United stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Acme United were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

