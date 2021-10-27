CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.
CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.
Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.88. 1,073,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,489. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 510.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in CubeSmart by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CubeSmart by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,433,000 after acquiring an additional 200,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.