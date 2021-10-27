CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.88. 1,073,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,489. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 510.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in CubeSmart by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CubeSmart by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,433,000 after acquiring an additional 200,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

