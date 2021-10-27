ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.46 Million

Equities analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to report sales of $160.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $627.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.30 million to $633.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $667.50 million, with estimates ranging from $654.50 million to $680.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.62 million.

ATIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities downgraded ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

NYSE ATIP traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,336. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.