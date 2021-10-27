SharedStake Market Capitalization Tops $34,158.32 (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One SharedStake coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SharedStake has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. SharedStake has a total market cap of $34,158.32 and $14,587.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00070098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00095663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,799.34 or 0.99971756 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.74 or 0.06747735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

SharedStake Profile

SharedStake’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

