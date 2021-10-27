Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives $352.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $353.32.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,617 shares of company stock worth $7,527,608. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after acquiring an additional 98,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,899,000 after acquiring an additional 323,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.8% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,662,000 after acquiring an additional 303,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.05. 1,356,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,950. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $359.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

