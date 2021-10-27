iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the September 30th total of 240,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUSL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,366,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,515,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 285,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 60,893 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,445,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,461,000.

Shares of SUSL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.33. 16,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,000. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average is $75.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

