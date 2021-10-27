Short Interest in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Expands By 503.8%

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, an increase of 503.8% from the September 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,350,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 250,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,902. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

