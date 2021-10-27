Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 492.3% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTWV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,587,000 after acquiring an additional 192,928 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 935.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 54,870 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,622,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.9% during the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VTWV traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.61. 38,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.83. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $152.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.