Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.60. 70,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,020. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

