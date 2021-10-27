Band Protocol (BAND) Market Capitalization Reaches $302.69 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $8.60 or 0.00014646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $302.69 million and $71.77 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00210225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00098957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

BAND is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

