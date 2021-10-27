Analysts Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) PT at $89.33

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Copa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copa by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Copa during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copa during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Copa during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPA traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,188. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.62. Copa has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.26.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Copa will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

