Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $66.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.77.

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE MAS traded up $3.18 on Friday, hitting $64.26. 4,042,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

