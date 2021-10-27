Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Service Co. International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.740-$1.040 EPS.

Shares of SCI stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 744,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,861. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $6,808,965.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,662 shares in the company, valued at $73,501,560.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $7,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

