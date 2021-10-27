Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.
NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $10.44 on Wednesday, reaching $41.92. 395,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $64.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilysys stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Agilysys worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
