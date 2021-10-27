Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.04-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. Avangrid also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.220 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of AGR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.54. The company had a trading volume of 688,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,071. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.30. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avangrid stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Avangrid worth $48,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.