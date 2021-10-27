St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Short Interest Update

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the September 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded St Barbara from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS STBMY remained flat at $$5.60 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. St Barbara has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2248 per share. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

