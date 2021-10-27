Short Interest in China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Drops By 90.8%

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of China Carbon Graphite Group stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,325. China Carbon Graphite Group has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

About China Carbon Graphite Group

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of graphite products. It offers graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Diamond Bar, CA.

