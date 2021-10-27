Short Interest in China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Drops By 90.8%

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of China Carbon Graphite Group stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,325. China Carbon Graphite Group has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.
About China Carbon Graphite Group
Recommended Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for China Carbon Graphite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Carbon Graphite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.