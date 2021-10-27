Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) Short Interest Down 91.8% in October

Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the September 30th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,434,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BSSP remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 375,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,893,266. Reve Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About Reve Technologies
Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Reve Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reve Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.