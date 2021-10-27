$77.31 Million in Sales Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will post sales of $77.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.24 million and the lowest is $76.37 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $64.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $303.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.24 million to $304.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $315.68 million, with estimates ranging from $306.70 million to $323.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

Shares of WETF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. 544,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,282. The firm has a market cap of $896.06 million, a P/E ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

