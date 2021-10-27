Lamden Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.64 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 233.1% higher against the US dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $61.98 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

