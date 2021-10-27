Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Polymetal International stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.25. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

