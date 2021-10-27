Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives $16.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter worth about $122,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 165,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,922. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $156.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

