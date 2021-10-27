Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $52.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.56.

XNCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Xencor alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 3,364.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 718.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.96. 133,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,946. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22. Xencor has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Xencor will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.