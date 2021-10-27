Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $27.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.62. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.33 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $27.170-$27.170 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $385.17.

LMT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.79. 101,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.65. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lockheed Martin stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.46% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,530,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

