Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,530.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.66% from the stock’s current price.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,062.88.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,787.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2,554.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,508.48 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.12 by $4.87. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,550,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,514,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

