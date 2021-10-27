HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%.

HONE stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 118,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,592. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $771.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.79. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 126.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

