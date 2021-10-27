Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Up 4,000.0% in October

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DKMR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 215,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,506. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

About Xtreme Fighting Championships

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc is an early stage development company, which entered into an investment into the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. The company was founded on May 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miramar Beach, FL.

